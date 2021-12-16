Hindu pilgrims go back to India

LAHORE: Around 133 Hindu pilgrims have retuned back to India via Wagah border on Wednesday. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Shrines Faraz Abbas, and other ETPB officials bade them farewell with special gifts and bouquets. "We are taking peace and love from Pakistan," said Sannat Saeen Yudhishtar Lal, a Hindu cleric at the Wagah border, while talking to media.