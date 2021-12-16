Secretary summoned in LGs case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Local Government secretary on a petition seeking inclusion of suspension period of local bodies due to the enactment of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 in tenure to complete five years. At the outset of the hearing, the court expressed frustration over non-submission of reply by the law officer of the Punjab government and remarked that the lawyers should adopt principles of Quaid-e-Azam. The court also gave a deadline of tomorrow (today) to file a reply to the petition. Lahore Mayor Col (Retd) Mubashar Javed through his lawyer argued that he was elected as city mayor by the local governments formed under the Punjab Local Government Act, 2013. The counsel said the petitioner was aggrieved of the illegal dissolution of the local government without following the procedure of the succeeding legislation in 2019 by which he was deprived of representing the electorate for 22 months as well as subsequent seven months. The court will resume hearing on Thursday (today).