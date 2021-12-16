Social media role in healthcare highlighted

LAHORE: KEMU organised a pre symposium workshop on “Online Medical Professionalism: Challenges of Being Social in Social Media in Healthcare” in the context of 41st “International Annual Scientific Symposium” at Dept of Psychiatry on Wednesday, under the patronage of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC, KEMU.

Prof Aftab Asif, Prof Nazish Imran, Prof Ali Madeeh Hashmi, Dr Irum Aamer and Dr Imran Sharif played facilitators’ role for the workshop attended by 53 participants. The Vice-Chancellor, who graced the occasion along with Dr M Aslam President KEMCAANA, highlighted that growing popularity and use of social media, including social networking sites by medical professionals has posed several new challenges & hazards with regards to medical professionalism. A professional approach in digital world is thus crucial to maintain public trust in the medical profession. Dr Aslam also highlighted the benefits and risks of social media use in medicine. Prof Bilquis Shabbir and Prof Saira Afzal also joined the workshop and shared their thoughts about the activity. The workshop aimed to help participants understand the ethical and professional challenges related to increasing usage of social media by physicians, medical students and patients using case scenarios & small group discussions related to image of medical profession, confidentiality, defamation, and befriending, blurring of personal and professional boundaries” and to be aware of the guidelines available in this regard.