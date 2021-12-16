Minister opens electronic balloting for annual audit of businesses

LAHORE: Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed inaugurated first electronic balloting for annual audit of businesses establishments organised by Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in its head office here on Wednesday.

The minister said 18,269 enterprises and factories have been included in the balloting which choose self-assessment scheme. Through this balloting 1,827 enterprises have been selected for inspection and their audit would start from January 1. While after every six months 10pc of the companies would be inspected and audited through balloting. Ansar Majeed said from 2002 to 2013, only 23 companies got registered for self-assessment scheme. He said the present government removed flaws of self-assessment and today 18,269 out of 22,600 institutions have chosen self-assessment scheme.

He said that a new era of transparency has started which is being welcomed by companies and organisations. He said that all chambers of commerce of the province have supported government initiatives. The minister maintained that government made amendments to the law to resolve problems of the business community, adding ratio of audit under self-assessment scheme would be fixed at 20 per cent annually while Labour Department officials will not visit the rest of the business establishments. He said EOBI officer, labour inspector and social security officer will inspect the company at the same time. In order to ensure the transparency no officer will be allowed to spend more than 30 minutes in the factory. Labour department is protecting the rights of the workers without harassing the business people, the minister said. Labour Secretary Dr Sohail Shahzad and Social Security Commissioner Bilal Haider were present.

labs for hearing-impaired children: Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry M Akhlaq inaugurated a state-of-the-art IT Lab and Ideological Lab for hearing-impaired children at Gong Mahal on Wednesday. Minister for Special Education Ch Akhlaq said that these labs have been set up at a cost of Rs7 million and the building has been renovated at a cost of Rs10 million. The hearing of children will be assessed at the ideological lab.

Minister added that it was the mission of the present govt to include hearing-impaired children in the workforce of the country by adapting them to modern requirements.

Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed said in her briefing that short courses will be conducted in the IT lab. This education will be a source of employment for these children in future. DG Pervez Iqbal Butt and Principal Gong Mahal Gull Rana and teachers were also present on the occasion.