Dec 31 deadline set for retrieving all state land

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar Wednesday said that Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab has set a deadline of Dec 31 of this year to retrieve all state land from land grabbers.

He said a crackdown against land grabbers and illegal encroachers was underway throughout the province. Board of Revenue has so far retrieved state land measuring one lakh 88 thousand acres and worth Rs473 billion, 92 crore since the beginning of campaign.

Babar Hayat Tarar further said 7 kanal state land with the value of Rs20 lakh 80 thousand in district Khanewal, one acre six kanal state land valuing Rs50 lakh in Sheikhupura while one acre 3 kanal state land having a market price of Rs1.53 crore in Okara has been retrieved from land grabbers in a crackdown in different districts of the province during the last 48 hours.

Babar said 4177 acres urban state land having value of Rs66.41 billion while 1,84,347 acres rural state land with a value of Rs407 billion and 51 crore has so far been retrieved during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has directed the Transport Department to intensify their campaign for checking emissions from motor vehicles and imposition of on-spot fine against vehicles without operating route permits and fitness certificates. He said this while presiding over a meeting to review measures for control of smog in Punjab.

Secretary Transport Wajih Ullah Kundi, DG PDMA Mansoor Ahmed and others attended the meeting. SMBR Babar Hayat Tarar further directed to impound pollution and smoke emitting vehicles and stressed the need for effective coordination among all departments to address the issue of smog in the province.

Secretary Transport while briefing the participants told that as many as 33354 vehicles were challaned and Rs24,41,050 fine had been imposed while 598 vehicles were also impounded in violation of the rules from Oct 1 to Nov 10, 2021.

State land retrieved: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the local administration has retrieved government quarters of Jinnah Colony spreading over 27-kanal area in Wan Bhachran area of Mianwali district from illegal occupants.

In another operation, a 15-marla state land worth Rs430,000 has also been reclaimed in Piplan tehsil of Mianwali. As a result of the district administration's action on the directives of the office of provincial ombudsman given on a separate application, a three-kanal 12-marla government land has been retrieved in Toba Tek Singh. Its market value is Rs14.4 million.

As a result of the action of the ombudsman’s office on an application submitted by Rana Pervez Iqbal of TT Singh, two widows of an employee of C&W Department have been disbursed Rs3,430,143 while one widow is also hired as Naib Qasid by the department.

Meanwhile, pick and drop service of differently-abled students of Workers Welfare School in Bahawalpur has been restarted on the own motion notice taken in the public interest by Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan.