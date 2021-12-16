Rape cases in City

Corrigendum
LAHORE: In reporting the “4th Punjab Gender Parity Report 2019 & 2020” released by the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) on December 11, The News report inadvertently mentioned 4,732 rape cases in Lahore in 2020. In fact, 4,732 was the total number of cases of violence against women in the city in 2020. The number of rape cases, reported the highest in Lahore, were 614 in 2020. The error is regretted.
