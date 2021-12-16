Three kids injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Three children of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident at Makka Colony, Gulberg here on Wednesday.
Police said the children were present in the room when suddenly its roof made of with T-Iron and wood caved in. Resultantly, the children came under the debris.On information, the volunteers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.
They pulled the victims out of debris and shifted them to Services Hospital. The injured were identified as Zunera (3), Abdul Hadi (4) and Sufyan (6).
