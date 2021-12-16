Cop injured as he resists robbery bid

LAHORE: A policeman was injured over offering resistance during a robbery incident in the Kahna area on Wednesday.

Reportedly, suspected robbers were busy in looting citizens. A police official identified as Nadeem while facing the suspects offered resistance. The suspects shot at the police official. The cop received injuries and was shifted to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene. Police said they were searching for the suspects.

In another incident, a suspected robber was killed in a police encounter in the Chuhng area on Wednesday. Reportedly, a CIA police team and suspected robbers faced each other in Chuhng and resorted to firing at each other. In exchange of firing, suspected robber identified as Waris Ali received bullet injuries and died. The suspect was wanted in many cases of robbery. He was also involved in murder of a police constable Muhammad Shafiq.

ARRESTED: A suspect was arrested for sexual harassment in Sabzazar on Wednesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Zeeshan. He was involved in harassment of girls in A-Block. The victims lodged a complaint against him afterwards he was arrested by police. Police said that they were investigating the matter further. A case has been registered against him.

ACCIDENTS: Around 14 people died, whereas 1,035 were injured in 1,003 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 586 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.