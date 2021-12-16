Steps being taken to reduce inflation: SACM Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that the government has introduced Universal Health Insurance, Ehsaas ration and many other initiatives for the welfare of the people. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the SACM said the government was taking effective measures to reduce the volume of inflation and its results will soon be visible to all. Steps are also being taken to control prices of sugar and other items as the government is aware of difficulties faced by the general public. He said the chief minister was reviewing the measures taken in this regard on daily basis. Hasaan Khawar said the present government had to take difficult decisions due to the wrong economic policies and corrupt practices committed by the past government.