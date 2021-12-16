Steps being taken to reduce inflation: SACM Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has said that the government has introduced Universal Health Insurance, Ehsaas ration and many other initiatives for the welfare of the people. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the SACM said the government was taking effective measures to reduce the volume of inflation and its results will soon be visible to all. Steps are also being taken to control prices of sugar and other items as the government is aware of difficulties faced by the general public. He said the chief minister was reviewing the measures taken in this regard on daily basis. Hasaan Khawar said the present government had to take difficult decisions due to the wrong economic policies and corrupt practices committed by the past government.
LAHORE:Association of Chartered Certified Accountants Pakistan and Bahria University Islamabad, signed an MoU...
LAHORE: Around 133 Hindu pilgrims have retuned back to India via Wagah border on Wednesday. Additional Secretary...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned Local Government secretary on a petition seeking inclusion of...
LAHORE: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairman Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan has said world overseas...
LAHORE: KEMU organised a pre symposium workshop on “Online Medical Professionalism: Challenges of Being Social in...
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that women are a large component of country’s...
Comments