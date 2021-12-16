Sarwar for reforms to curb crimes

LAHORE: Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said to eradicate violence against women, child abuse and other crimes, criminals should be punished every day by the court.

Addressing the 11th National Youth Peace Festival here on Wednesday and talking to the media, the governor said system of punishment and retribution must be ensured at every level in the country. In order to eradicate crime and provide justice to people in police stations, along with elimination of police station culture, police reforms have also become a need of the hour. Perpetrators of crimes against women and children are also terrorists. No concessions can be made to them, he maintained.

Provincial female ombudsman Nabila Hakim Alam Khan, Fatima Chadhar, Chair person of Women Protection Authority Punjab, Executive Director Chanan Development Association Muhammad Shehzad Khan and others were present.

The governor said unfortunately violence and extremism are on the rise all over the world. “Youth in Pakistan are working to bring peace and prevent violent extremism. Today we must go further than ever and work with young people at all levels to end violent extremism. The young generation is the catalyst for change and that is why I am excited to meet the young generation. These people are future of our country. Present government has been working to provide them with higher education as well as employment. Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Kamyab Jawan', 'Kamyab Jawan Sports' and other programmes are also aimed at empowering the youth in Pakistan and giving them opportunities to move forward. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are determined that if the youth of the country have self-confidence and have the skills of the modern age, then they will be able to play their role in this rapidly changing world,” the governor said.

Sarwar said, “I am pleased that the office of the provincial female ombudsman is ensuring the provision of inheritance rights to women and diligently working towards eliminating crimes against women such as sexual harassment. They are also creating awareness among the youth through the participation of civil society.