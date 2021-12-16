Jacob Zuma back in jail

Johannesburg: A South African court on Wednesday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison, invalidating the medical parole he was granted in September. The decision to place Zuma on medical parole is "declared unlawful and set aside", read the ruling by High Court Judge Elias Matojane.
Moscow: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered heavy prison terms for seven protest leaders in the North Caucasus region...
New York: One of two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades over the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm...
Washington: Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George...
Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday made a rare public appearance, hosting Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and his wife,...
London: Five judges at Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a legal challenge against a government policy...
Victoria, Seychelles: A dance form created by African slaves and brought to the Seychelles in the 18th century,...
Comments