 
close
Thursday December 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Jacob Zuma back in jail

By AFP
December 16, 2021
Jacob Zuma back in jail

Johannesburg: A South African court on Wednesday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison, invalidating the medical parole he was granted in September. The decision to place Zuma on medical parole is "declared unlawful and set aside", read the ruling by High Court Judge Elias Matojane.

Comments