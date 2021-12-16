 
Thursday December 16, 2021
Russian court hands sentences to Ingush protest leaders

By AFP
December 16, 2021
Moscow: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered heavy prison terms for seven protest leaders in the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia for leading rare demonstrations in 2018, in a case deemed political by rights groups.

