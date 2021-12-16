Webb space telescope launch delayed: Nasa

Kourou: The launch of the James Webb space telescope scheduled for December 22 won’t take place before December 24, Nasa announced on Wednesday.
The Nasa project, launched in 1989, was originally expected to deploy in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope’s original budget with a final price tag of nearly 10 billion dollars (8.8 billion euros). Webb was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year, where its launch date of December 18 was already pushed back after an incident.
Johannesburg: A South African court on Wednesday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison, invalidating...
Moscow: A Russian court on Wednesday ordered heavy prison terms for seven protest leaders in the North Caucasus region...
New York: One of two men wrongfully imprisoned for decades over the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm...
Washington: Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering African-American George...
Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday made a rare public appearance, hosting Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and his wife,...
London: Five judges at Britain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a legal challenge against a government policy...
