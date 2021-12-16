Webb space telescope launch delayed: Nasa

Kourou: The launch of the James Webb space telescope scheduled for December 22 won’t take place before December 24, Nasa announced on Wednesday.

The Nasa project, launched in 1989, was originally expected to deploy in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope’s original budget with a final price tag of nearly 10 billion dollars (8.8 billion euros). Webb was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year, where its launch date of December 18 was already pushed back after an incident.