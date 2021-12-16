British MPs fire warning shot at Boris Johnson in Covid vote; US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

Washington: The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed 800,000 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed.

The figure is greater than the entire population of several states, including North Dakota and Alaska. Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who lead the House of Representatives and Senate respectively, as well as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of Congress held a moment of silence on the steps of the Capitol building on Tuesday evening.

"On this day... we will remember that 800,000 loved ones did not make it this far: a lost father or grandfather, mother or grandmother, a friend, a familiar face in the neighborhood," Schumer said in a statement.

"All of us know of someone whom this disease has taken away." Around 450,000 of the deaths occurred in 2021, despite highly effective vaccines that were first authorized in December 2020 and widely available by springtime.

The vast majority of the deaths have been among the unvaccinated. According to official data, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 14 times higher among people who had not been fully vaccinated, compared to those who had, in September, the latest month analyzed.

Vaccinations picked up during the fourth wave of the disease, driven by the Delta variant, and more than 60 percent of the country’s 332 million people are now fully vaccinated -- though the United States still lags behind other wealthy nations. The country is now into its fifth wave, with the epicenter in colder northern states, as people gather more often indoors.

Omicron, the latest variant of concern that has caused worldwide alarm since it was first reported in South Africa in late November, now accounts for around three percent of US cases, but that is expected to rise rapidly, as has been seen in other countries.

Even if early data suggesting the variant causes milder illness in most people is confirmed, its increased transmissibility and ability to overcome prior immunity may negate this advantage, by infecting far more people.

Health authorities are urging everyone over 16 to get a booster shot to restore immunity to levels comparable to two doses against earlier strains.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday faced intense pressure after nearly 100 MPs from his party broke ranks and voted against new coronavirus restrictions. Even though the measures were passed, the scale of the rebellion from all sections of Johnson’s ruling Conservatives was a very public shot across the bows.

"It was a very clear message that colleagues are not happy with how the government is operating at the moment," Mark Harper, who served as a parliamentary enforcer for former Conservative PM Theresa May, told Times Radio. May faced an ever bigger rebellion -- against her Brexit deal -- that led to an internal vote of no confidence. She then quit.

Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said after Tuesday’s votes that Johnson had to be "in some danger", despite securing the party an 80-seat majority in the last election.

"He’s got to realise that, because if he doesn’t he’ll be in much bigger danger," Clifton-Brown told Sky News, predicting that Johnson could face a leadership challenge in the new year if he failed to listen to his party more.

The popularity of Johnson and his party has taken a battering in recent weeks after a series of scandals. But it could get worse if the Conservatives lose a by-election in a safe seat on Thursday.

As last reports came in, Britain on Wednesday recorded a further 78,610 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit the country last year. Meantime,Europe stepped up vaccinations of children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Wednesday, as the EU’s health agency warned that immunisation alone would not stop the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of the virus. Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary and Spain were among those opening up their inoculation drives to younger kids, with other nations still weighing their approach. At Hospital Principe de Asturias in Alcala de Henares near Madrid, nurses wearing Christmas antler headbands welcomed children and gave them stickers after their shots.

"It only hurt a little," said 11-year-old Magdalena Lazo Vitoria as she left the vaccination centre, a plaster on her left shoulder. "I wasn’t nervous because I wanted to get vaccinated for a long time now, so I am really happy."

The push was lent fresh urgency by the rapid spread of the heavily mutated Omicron variant, which EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned could be dominant in Europe by mid-January.

Even as children lined up to get jabs, the EU health agency ECDC said measures like mask-wearing, distance working and the prevention of crowds were essential to reduce the burden on healthcare systems in the time available, with vaccines alone taking too long.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he hoped his country, which already has one of Europe’s highest Covid-19 vaccination rates, would become an "example for the world" with its immunisation campaign for five to 11-year-olds.

The country has around 3.3 million children in that age group. Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a trip to Southeast Asia after a member of his delegation contracted the coronavirus, a spokesman for the US state department said.

The top US diplomat had been due to meet Thai officials in Bangkok on Thursday after visiting Indonesia and Malaysia, but this third and final leg of the three-country tour has been cancelled.

"The secretary would be returning to Washington DC, out of the abundance of caution," the spokesman said Blinken told Thai foreign minister Don Pramudwinai. The individual tested positive for Covid in Malaysia, after arriving with Blinken from Indonesia. That person did not participate in any of Blinken’s programme of activities in Kuala Lumpur, and no other member of his party had contracted the virus, the US embassy in Malaysia said in a statement.