Murder case of social worker lodged

Police on Wednesday have registered a case against a neighbouring person for his alleged involvement in the murder of a female social worker in New Karachi.

An FIR under the section 302 (murder) was registered at the Bilal Colony police station against a man, Ghazanfar. Police said that as the family of the deceased woman had refused to lodge a case, they registered the case on behalf of the state.

They added that the suspect nominated in the FIR was yet to be arrested as he had gone into hiding. A young social worker, Saba, was stabbed to death allegedly by her neighbour Ghazanfar near her residence in New Karachi shortly after she left her home to attend the court hearing of a rape case she had registered in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.