BIEK announces HSSC exam results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examinations 2020 on Wednesday.

According to BIEK Chairman Prof Saeeduddin, 3,242 candidates who were not satisfied with the result of annual examination 2019 appeared in the exams and 2,855 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage remained 88.06 per cent. In the Commerce regular group part-I, only one candidate was able to achieve the A-1 grade. However, five candidates cleared the exam in A-grade, 23 in B-grade, 169 in-C grade and over 2,500 in D and E grades.

In the Commerce regular group part-II, 2,020 candidates were registered. Of them, 1,812 candidates appeared in the exams and 1,553 were declared passed. In the Commerce private exams, six students were placed in A-grade, 53 in B-grade, 266 in C-grade and over 1,200 in D and E grades.

As 1,702 candidates were registered for the special candidates Arts regular group Part-II, of them, 1,489 candidates appeared in the exams and 1,289 candidates were declared passed. The pass percentage remained 86.57.