Young man wounded in clash over polio vaccine refusal

A young man was wounded by the firing of the guard of the assistant deputy commissioner of District Central in the New Karachi neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place in Sector 5-F of New Karachi after a clash erupted during an anti-polio campaign, adding that the man was injured after a bullet hit him in the leg. According to the Karachi police spokesperson, the anti-polio drive was being conducted under the supervision of the assistant deputy commissioner when a scuffle started after a couple refused polio drops for their child, during which the guard opened fire.

The spokesperson said that 20-year-old Aqeel suffered a bullet in the leg as a result, adding that the injured was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, and was declared out of danger.

Following the incident, the neighbours gathered on the spot and tried to beat up the guard and the polio workers’ team, but a heavy contingent of law enforcers reached the area to calm the situation down. The guard was taken into custody.