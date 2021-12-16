Nadra issues new policy for cancellation of CNICs of the deceased

In order to facilitate the public and resolve issues in getting death certificates and cancellation of the CNICs of deceased persons, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has issued new guidelines and policy.

Officials said the Nadra headquarters had been receiving complaints from the general public regarding problems in the process for cancellation of the CNICs of deceased people. It had also earlier been noticed that during the elections, there were names of deceased persons on the voters’ lists as their CNICs had not been cancelled.

The Nadra head of operations department has issued policy guidelines to all the department heads and regional head offices throughout the country to follow them for the cancellation of the CNICs of the dead. Under the new policy, an affidavit will be acceptable for the cancellation of CNICs.

The regional head offices have also been told that it has been observed that after the implementation of new business rules, many people were approaching the authority for marking their parents, spouse and blood relatives’ identity cards as ‘deceased’ in the Nadra database.

Those applicants were unable to provide documentary evidence like hospital or UC death certificate, or graveyard certificate required as per the current policy, due to the fact that they had either not obtained those documents at that time of the death or the deceased belonged to villages where such facilities were not available earlier.

However, the complicated procedure like court order for late entry or approval from the chief minister, etc., and financial constraints were making it impossible for such people to get death certificates from the relevant departments, the new guidelines state.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the general public and to encourage updating and correction of record, Nadra has decided that the cancellation of CNICs after death would be processed on the provision of any one of following documents and options”

The new policy is “Death Certificate issued by (UC, Hospital and Graveyard), or an affidavit as per attached format (on plain paper) from applicant, countersigned by any other blood relative.