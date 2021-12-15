Sarwar terms Health Card Scheme ‘historic initiative’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Tuesday said that all political and religious parties should give priority to national interests over political ones.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the development, stability, peace and prosperity of the people. Protecting national and public interests is the government's top priority. The launch of Health Card Scheme for providing health facilities to the common man is a historic initiative of prime minister.

Chaudhry Sarwar while talking to PTI delegations from different districts at Governor’s House said that previous governments had only made claims for providing facilities like health and education to the common man but today practical steps are being taken to provide basic amenities to the people.

Ehsas programme is also being praised globally. He said that every family in Punjab will be able to get free treatment up to Rs1 million annually through Health Card scheme. He said Imran Khan is the first prime minister of the country to launch major humanitarian projects. Govt institutions are also taking steps to reduce inflation and provide relief to the people and the results of govt measures will be seen in the days to come, he said.

He condemned the killing of three more innocent Kashmiris in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. He said that Indian forces are targeting innocent Kashmiris which is the biggest terrorism in the world but unfortunately other international bodies, including the United Nations remained silent spectators. He said the dream of peace in the region cannot be fulfilled until the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions.