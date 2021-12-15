Cotton growers asked to use pink bollworm manager technology

MULTAN: Agri scientists and experts have suggested the cotton growers to use PB Ropes and pink bollworm manager technology to prevent from the attack. Addressing the participants during a training programme on Cotton Pink Bollworm Prevention Strategy at Central Cotton Research Institute Multan, CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mahmood said that growers should use bollworm manager technology against the pink bollworm. The first day of the programme was attended by master trainees of Agriculture Extension Department, Punjab, from different districts of Punjab, Vehari, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan