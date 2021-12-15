Sri Lankan students arrive on scholarship

Islamabad: Thirty-seven Sri Lankan students, out of a total of 340 students selected for scholarships under Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), have arrived in Pakistan to study at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
The students have reached Pakistan in two separate groups, comprising 19 and 18 students respectively. Besides, 200 other Sri Lankan students have applied for visas and will join their respective universities in Pakistan soon. The scholarships are part of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.
