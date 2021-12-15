Bakhtiari takes charge as Silkbank president

KARACHI: President and CEO of Silkbank Limited Shahram Raza Bakhtiari on Monday took charge of his office. Shahram Raza comes with a diversified experience of over 32 years working at leadership positions for Silkbank, Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank And TCS Group primarily in Retail Consumer Business, Branch Banking, SME Lending & Marketing Divisions. He has demonstrated strong capability by setting up the most profitable Retail & Consumer Banking Business of Silkbank, says a press release.
DADU: Frequent incidents of broad daylight robberies in district Dadu have taken the residents and business community...
SUKKUR: Two policemen were martyred and a criminal was killed in a shootout between police and outlaws in Larkana on...
SUKKUR: Two unemployed young men committed suicide in two different incidents in Dadu. The first incident happened in...
As America's influence has waned in Afghanistan and Iraq after its withdrawal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is positioned...
Saad Hussain Rizvi says agenda of all secular parties in Pakistan is unIslamic
PESHAWAR: The participants of a meeting on Tuesday called for a proper mechanism at the governmental level to remove...
Comments