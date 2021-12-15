Bakhtiari takes charge as Silkbank president

KARACHI: President and CEO of Silkbank Limited Shahram Raza Bakhtiari on Monday took charge of his office. Shahram Raza comes with a diversified experience of over 32 years working at leadership positions for Silkbank, Standard Chartered Bank, Union Bank And TCS Group primarily in Retail Consumer Business, Branch Banking, SME Lending & Marketing Divisions. He has demonstrated strong capability by setting up the most profitable Retail & Consumer Banking Business of Silkbank, says a press release.