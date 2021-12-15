Upper parts of Hazara receive heavy snowfall

MANSEHRA: The upper parts of Hazara on Tuesday received the heavy snowfall of the current season, intensifying the cold in the region.

The snowfall, which started early in the morning in Kaghan valley, Konsh valley, Siran valley, Spat valley, Kandia valley and other high altitude parts of Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts continued intermittently the entire day.

The roads leading to the snowbound areas remained blocked because of the landslides. Because of the blockade of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road because of the heavy landslides the travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan was suspend last month by the district administrations of Mansehra (KP) and Chilas (GB) last month. The urban parts of the division also received rain, which continued the entire day. Also, the areas near Lowari Tunnel on Dir and Chitral sides received light snowfall.