We are govt allies, every profit and loss mutual, says Elahi

LAHORE: President of Muslim League-Kasur, former MPA Waqas Hassan Moakal and Umar Majeed Warraich called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the assembly chambers Tuesday.

The Speaker said they are allies of the PTI, in the next elections, the profit and loss of both the parties was mutual. Whether it is Senate election or ending Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in, the ruling party is not aware of our performance in the true sense.

He said the Punjab Assembly had enacted legislation including protection of life and property of the people, including the column of Khatam-e-Nubawwat in the marriage certificate, teaching of Holy Quran with translation up to FA and recitation of Nazra up to primary level.

It has not only strengthened the foundations but also saved the new generation from misguidance. He said the new building of Punjab Assembly is a heritage of the whole world including Pakistan in which we tried to combine Islam, culture and religion.