Hindu pilgrims return after attending religious festival

SUKKUR: The Hindu pilgrims on Tuesday left for India via Wagah border after attending an annual festival of "Shadani Darbar" at Hayat Pittafi temple in Mirpur Mathello in Ghotki. The Hindu pilgrims stayed here for 10 days. Spiritual leader of the Hindus Yudhishter Lal said Sindh is a land of peace and they are returning with a gift of love and religious harmony.