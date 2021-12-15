Ranatunga lauds PM’s efforts in dispensing justice to Priyantha

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan cricketing great Arjuna Ranatunga has penned a letter to "colleague and friend" Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the horrific lynching of Priyantha Diyawadanage, who was working at a factory in Sialkot.

In the letter, Ranatunga, who has played cricket alongside PM Khan, and has in the past expressed great regard for him, has expressed the hope that the premier "will be able to teach the few misguided individuals within the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and dignity that all human beings deserve", reported Geo News.

He commended the prime minister for "the diligent efforts to bring justice to the barbaric, violent crime committed against Priyantha Diyawadanage". "As you have reiterated in the media over the past few days, such violent, vigilante behavior should be condemned vigorously," Ranatunga wrote.