OIC FMs’ meeting on Afghan issue important, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers is an important step for Pakistan to improve the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

“The OIC Foreign Ministers' meeting will be held under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and chaired by Saudi Arabia after the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The meeting is scheduled to contain the humanitarian crisis arising in Afghanistan,” he said while talking with the media here on Tuesday. In this regard, Hafiz Ashrafi held meetings with the ambassador of different Islamic countries including ambassadors of Palestine, Kuwait, Morocco and Libya.

He said that Pakistan has been asking the world and Islamic leaders to hold talks with the Afghan interim government to resolve the issues amicably. “The OIC FMs’ meeting was scheduled during a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan last month. Saudi Arabia is currently the head of the OIC and holds a prominent position in the Islamic world,” he said.