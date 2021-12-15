Officials directed to ensure facilities at social security hospitals

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday directed the relevant officials to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the employees’ social security hospitals.

An official handout said the minister issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to review performance and development work in social security hospitals.

He ordered the launch of the second shift in the employees’ social security hospitals to provide facilities to the labourers and their families.

The meeting discussed matters related to social security hospitals, a subsidiary of the Labour Department, and provision of medicines and other facilities.

Secretary Labour Akbar Khan, Director General (DG) Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) Anwar Khan and others attended the meeting.

During the briefing, the minister was told that a fund of Rs81.3 million had been allocated for the current fiscal year 2021-22 for the clinical laboratories established in various districts including Medicare Centre Peshawar, Hattar (Haripur) and Saidu Sharif (Swat) respectively.

The meeting was told that a tender for the purchase of clinical equipment had been published in newspapers and after the phase of tender equipment like digital x-ray and clinical instruments would be provided to the hospitals.

The minister was told that through private practice, specialist doctors were providing medical facilities to people during private practice.

Gynecologists and other doctors are available at Hattar Industrial Zone.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed the need for bringing transparency and reforms in the department.

He said the hospitals of the department during the second shift should charge fees like MTIs from the employees and general public.

He directed the officials to create awareness among the people to benefit from these hospitals to increase the receipts of the department.