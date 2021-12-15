Teachers on polling duty to miss casting their votes

MARDAN: More than 13,000 government employees, including women, who are going to perform duty in the local bodies election in Mardan district, would be unable to cast their votes, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources added that in previous elections, the government employees, who were performing duty on polling day, voted through the postal ballots.

In the upcoming local bodies election, more than 7,430 security personnel will perform security duties on polling day in Mardan.

Sources added that 2,824 cops, 700 watchmen, 56 civil defense volunteers, 1,350 lady health workers and lady health visitors and 2,500 FC men will perform duties in Mardan.

The majority of the government employees belonging to Mardan would not be able to cast their votes in the upcoming local bodies election, the sources added.

Sources said the Education department without the consultation of the heads of private schools had sent the names of female teachers to district administration for election duty in which the majority of the teachers had either left the jobs or died.

Sources added the Education department also sent the names of such government female teachers who were pregnant or were suffering from other diseases and the doctors had stopped them from performing election duties.

Majority of the female teachers who performed duty in the previous election said that there was no facility for them at polling stations. They added that they performed duty all the day at polling stations and when the polling process completed in the evening they spend the night to hand over the ballet boxes and ballet paper and results to the officials concerned.