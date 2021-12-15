Increase in enrolment: Mansehra schools need 639 more rooms

MANSEHRA: The increase in the enrolment of the schoolchildren has hit the existing educational infrastructure adversely as around 639 more rooms are required at 366 primary middle and high schools for boys across the district.

A comprehensive report compiled by the district education department and dispatched to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for action has revealed that the construction of as many as 639 rooms is immediately required.

The report revealed that as many as 57 more rooms are needed to be constructed at the 22 government high schools, three rooms at a higher secondary school, 12 at eight government middle schools and 567 more rooms at 366 primary schools across the district.

The report also carried the names of all 639 primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools where rooms are urgently required to be constructed.

The report also proposed an immediate up-gradation of the 26 existing primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools, conversion of 11 mosques schools to the regular primary schools and construction of four primary and a higher secondary schools in the district.

The report also revealed names of hundreds of such primary, middle and high schools, which are still running without the basic amenities of electricity, water, lavatories and boundary walls.

Tanveer Awan, the district education officer, when contacted, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving much importance to education.

“We have received over furniture worth Rs50 million from the government recently and it is being supplied to schools where it’s necessary,” he said.