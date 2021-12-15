Sarhadi re-elected advisory committee member

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Customs Agents Association KP President Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been re-elected as a member of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Advisory Committee.

A press release said the election was made under Section 18 of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance 2000 and it was notified in the Notification F No 7 (31) 2017-A-II issued recently.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also Vice-President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has already served as a member of the committee from 2017 to 19.

It may be mentioned here that the Federal Tax Ombudsman Advisory Committee Chairman is Dr Asif Mahmood Jah who has worked as Chief Collector Customs (North) apart from carrying out various other responsibilities in the Federal Board of Revenue.

He is a recipient of prestigious civil awards such as Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman, Tariq Ahad Nawaz, is the secretary to the Advisory Committee.