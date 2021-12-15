JUI-F serves notice on own MNA

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Hangu Tuesday served a show-cause notice on its Member National Assembly (MNA) Attiqur Rehman for supporting an independent candidate for Tehsil chairman from district Hangu instead of the party candidate.
The notice asked the MNA to explain his position for supporting and attending public meetings of the independent candidate Amir Ghani while the party issued a ticket to Maulana Qasim for the position.
It is to mention here that Amir Ghani, the brother of MNA Attiqur Rehman, is contesting the LG polls as an independent candidate since the party refused to give him a ticket for the tehsil chairman slot.
Amir Ghani has already served as Tehsil Nazim of Hangu on the JUIF ticket. However, the party gave chance to Maulana Qasim this time due to which MNA Attiqur Rehman was not reportedly happy with the decision.
