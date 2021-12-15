RCCI team condoles with Sri Lankan HC

Islamabad: A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) met with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijeywickrama at the Lankan High Commission here, says a press release.

The delegation condoled and showed solidarity with Sri Lanka regarding the Sialkot tragedy.

The RCCI delegation was led by Group Leader Sohail Altaf and President Ch. Nadeem Rauf, SVP Asim Malik, VP Talat Awan, former presidents Manzar Khursheed, Malik Shahid Saleem & Nasir Mirza along with chairman of the 33rd Sri Lanka BOC and Awards, Usman Shaukat and Khurshid Barlas.

The delegation also appraised the ambassador about the recent Business Opportunities Conference and RCCI International Achievement Awards 2021 held in Colombo during the last week of November where several MOUs were inked in economic sectors between entities from both the countries. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa and Trade Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana were the chief guests of the event.

As a result of the RCCI trade delegation visit of 100+ business persons to Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan trade minister agreed to reciprocate and bring a trade delegation to Pakistan in the coming months to enhance bilateral trade.

The Ambassador appreciated the gesture and congratulated RCCI for a successful trade delegation. The meeting ended with a resolve to overcome hurdles mutually and to enhance bilateral trade and relations of the two countries.