2,657 graduates get degrees at Wah university

Wah Cantt : As many as 2,657 undergraduate and graduates were conferred degrees during the 9th convocation held at University of Wah, says a press release.

Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M), chairman, POF Board and Board of Governors, University of Wah was the chief guest. Sixty-one high achievers were awarded gold medals, distinguished students’ award in their respective faculties and student of the Year Award while a total of 2,657 undergraduate and graduates were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, Management Sciences and Social Sciences & Humanities.

While addressing the ceremony, Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan HI(M) termed convocation ceremonies as golden moments in a student’s life. He also stressed on the youth to equip themselves with requisite competencies to face future challenges efficiently.

Earlier in his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, vice chancellor, the university expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his presence at the ceremony. He apprised the audience about salient features of the University, including conducive academic environment, state-of-the-art facilities, timely accreditation of its programmes and highly qualified faculty. He added that universities have a greater role to play in the economic development of the nations. In this context, University of Wah is sharply focused on producing quality graduates who could contribute towards economic growth of the country.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior officers, parents of the graduating students and community representatives. In the end, the chief guest and the vice chancellor extended their felicitations to the graduating students and their parents for achieving an academic milestone in their lives and wished them a prosperous future ahead.