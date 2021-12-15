Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University is committed to bring inclusion of the special persons in the main stream.

In this regard an initiative from the Department of Communication and Media Studies was taken by organising “Kiran - a Talk Show with Special Persons” at the TV studio Vision of Women VOW FJWU. Special persons in three categories of visually impaired, deaf & dumbs and physically disabled were guests along with human well-being experts plus senior program manager of Disability Support Multinational organisation.

Shahla Adnan, Assistant Professor in Department of Communication and Media Studies organized this event. This talk show targeted active dialogues to create a better world for the persons with special abilities. Moreover, it aimed to develop awareness about the Special persons and develop understanding in the society about the issues and solutions for dealing with the special persons.