TME gets British Council International School Award

Islamabad : The seven campuses of The Millennium Education (TME) were given the prestigious British Council International School Award (#PAKISA2021), organised by British Council at a ceremony held at a hotel in Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The #PAKISA2021 ceremony was organised by British Council and attended by school principals and teachers and various people from British Council namely Muhmmad Ali, Uzma Yousaf -country head, Cambridge International Examinations, Omer Khan South Asia Regional Lead for ISA and Project Coordinator Schools and Usman Khalid, head of Schools Programme.

The schools winning British Council International School Award for the year 2021-22 are: The Millennium Education One World School, E-11/4, Islamabad, TME Regents Park, D-18, Islamabad, TME Indus Campus, Attock, TME Notting Hill Campus, Jehlum, Future World School, DHA Phase-6, Lahore, TME Holborn Campus, Gujranwala and TME Waterloo Campus, Islamabad. The school principals and ISA coordinators received the award on behalf of their schools at the ceremony.

The Connecting Classrooms International School Award (ISA) strand is a prestigious global accreditation programme offered by the British Council that recognizes the commitment and good practices of schools in incorporating international dimensions into their classrooms.