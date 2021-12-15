CDA to provide facilities to PWDs

Islamabad: In pursuance of the President's directions to ensure the provision of facilities for peoples with different disabilities (PWD) in Islamabad, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
The meeting was attended by officials of the Presidency, faculty of Architecture Department Comsat University, representatives of NUST University and National Council of Arts.
It was decided at the meeting that in the first phase, the F-6 Markaz would be made completely peoples with different disabilities friendly. It was further decided at the meeting that after F-6 Markaz, I-8 Markaz and Aabpara Market would be made peoples with different disabilities friendly. Similarly, provision of facilities for peoples with different abilities in all buildings, markets and other public places will be ensured.
On the occasion, the CDA chairman said that peoples with different abilities are an important part of this society and CDA is taking all possible steps to provide facilities to them.
Islamabad: A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry met with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice...
Islamabad: Dr. Moonis Ahmar, Meritorious Professor, University of Karachi, has asked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh...
The education ministers held a meeting to discuss several issues, including shifting winter vacation to January 2022
Islamabad : Germany will provide 150 million euros to Pakistan to support its clean energy transition and nature-based...
Wah Cantt : As many as 2,657 undergraduate and graduates were conferred degrees during the 9th convocation held at...
Islamabad : The Korea Programme on International Agriculture Pakistan Centre distributed eight laptops to the...
Comments