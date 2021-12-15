CDA to provide facilities to PWDs

Islamabad: In pursuance of the President's directions to ensure the provision of facilities for peoples with different disabilities (PWD) in Islamabad, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The meeting was attended by officials of the Presidency, faculty of Architecture Department Comsat University, representatives of NUST University and National Council of Arts.

It was decided at the meeting that in the first phase, the F-6 Markaz would be made completely peoples with different disabilities friendly. It was further decided at the meeting that after F-6 Markaz, I-8 Markaz and Aabpara Market would be made peoples with different disabilities friendly. Similarly, provision of facilities for peoples with different abilities in all buildings, markets and other public places will be ensured.

On the occasion, the CDA chairman said that peoples with different abilities are an important part of this society and CDA is taking all possible steps to provide facilities to them.