EU condemns ‘unfounded and harsh’ Belarus sentences

Brussels: The European Union on Tuesday condemned a Belarus court’s decision to sentence opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky and other activists to "harsh and unfounded" prison terms.

"These sentences are part of the ongoing brutal and systematic repression of all independent voices in Belarus," EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said. The sentences were imposed as Tikhanovsky’s wife, fellow opposition champion Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was in Brussels to meet European leaders ahead of an EU summit. Tikhanovsky was given 18 years for what the EU dubbed "dubious charges" of provoking disorder linked to his role in opposition to Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s rule.

"These sentences are yet more examples of unfounded charges against Belarusian citizens who have exercised their right of expression and called for free and fair elections," the EU statement said.

"The EU strongly condemns these continued, flagrant violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Minsk regime," Stano added, The EU reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners," he said, warning: "the EU remains committed to consider further sanctions".