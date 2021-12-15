France targets mosque for closure

PARIS: France’s interior minister said on Tuesday he had launched a procedure to close a mosque for up to six months because of the nature of its Imam’s preaching.

Gerald Darmanin told the Cnews TV channel he had "triggered" the process of shutting the mosque in Beauvais, a town of 50,000 some 100-km north of Paris, because of "unacceptable" preaching. He said the mosque’s Imam "is targeting homosexuals and Jews" in his sermons.

According to the interior ministry, 99 mosques and Muslim prayer halls out of France’s total number of 2,623 have been investigated in recent months because they were suspected of spreading "separatist" ideology. Of the total, 21 were currently shut for various reasons, and six were being probed with a view to closing them down on the basis of French laws.