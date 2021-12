Berlin: Berlin’s public transport network has come up with a novel way for commuters to ease the stress of Covid and Christmas as they travel: edible tickets laced with hemp oil.

"This way you can travel hassle-free around Berlin all day and then simply swallow your Christmas stress along with your ticket," said public transport operator BVG, known for its quirky marketing stunts. They are valid for 24 hours and are "completely legal", the company said.