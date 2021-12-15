Tunisia oppo spurns extension of parliament freeze

TUNIS: Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday slammed his decision to extend a months-long suspension of parliament, accusing him of dealing another blow to the country’s nascent democracy.

Saied had on Monday evening vowed to press on with reforms to Tunisia’s political system, after he sacked the government, froze the legislature and seized wide-ranging executive powers in July. The former constitutional law professor announced an 11-week "popular consultation" to produce "draft constitutional and other reforms" ahead of a referendum on July 25 next year.