Washington, DC sues extremist groups over Capitol assault

WASHINGTON: The Washington, DC city government filed suit on Tuesday against two right-wing extremist groups for their role in the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of president Donald Trump.

The lawsuit accuses the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and more than 30 individuals associated with the groups of "conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia," the official name of the US capital, said city Attorney General Karl Racine.

The suit taps into a 19th century law -- used originally to take on the violent racist Ku Klux Klan -- which focuses on conspiracy to deprive others of their constitutional rights. The law was "designed to protect our country against violent conspiracies, protect our citizens against violent conspiracies, like the attack that took place on January 6," said Racine.

"We specifically allege that these vigilantes, insurrectionists, and masters of a lawless mob, conspired against the District of Columbia, its law enforcement officers, and residents by planning, promoting and participating in the violent attack on the United States Capitol," he said.