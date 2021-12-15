Wasim Akram disappointed by low turnout at National Stadium

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. File photo

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has shown his disappointment over the fact the T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies could not attract crowd here at the National Stadium.

“Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the Pak-West Indies T20 especially after the performance of Pakistan team in the last month. I am pretty sure, I know why, but I want to hear from you. Tell me where the crowd is and why,” Wasim said in a tweet on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, cricket fans urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to end the online booking system for tickets for the Pakistan-West Indies series so that everyone could get a chance to purchase tickets.

“I don’t even know where tickets are sold. Ticket booths should be established at the gates of the venue so that the crowd could purchase tickets with ease,” a fan told this correspondent.