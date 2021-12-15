KP, Northern record big wins

KARACHI: Test spinner Sajid Khan took 6-28 to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to record a massive 145-run win over Balochistan on the third day of their penultimate round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Sajid, who was wicketless when Balochistan resumed their 281-run victory chase this morning at 38 for three, scooped six of the last seven wickets as Balochistan were spun out for 135.

Only Shan Masood, who began at 10, batted with some degree of authority and confidence, scoring 70 before falling to Sajid. Shan’s 83-ball innings included 13 fours.

Test spinner Nauman Ali was also on top of his game for Northern when he followed up his six for 104 with six for 92 to bowl his side to a comprehensive innings and five runs victory over Southern Punjab.

Northern added 41 runs to their overnight score before being bowled out for 462 in reply to Southern Punjab’s 238 at the NBP Sports Complex.

Southern Punjab crumbled to 219 all out with Muhammad Imran scoring 91 from 103 balls with eight fours and six sixes.

At the State Bank Stadium, Sindh were eying victory against Central Punjab as the visitors finished the third day’s play at 55 for five after being set 307 runs to win. Sohail Khan rocked Central Punjab’s second innings when he claimed three wickets. Rizwan Hussain was at the crease on 21.

Earlier in the day, Sindh resumed their second innings at 147 for five and were all out for 338. Asad Shafiq missed his century by three runs when he was dismissed for a 179-ball 97 that included 14 fours and a six. Sohail Khan chipped in with a valuable 73 with 10 fours and a six off 109 balls. He added 63 runs for the seventh with Mohammad Hassan (49).

Left-arm spinner Ahmed Safi Abdullah took four wickets for 58, while Mohammad Saad took two for 47.

After Tuesday’s results, Northern have 127 points and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 124. Sindh have 105 and Central Punjab 103 after first innings.

While Northern, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Central Punjab remain in contention for places in the 25-29 December pink-ball final at the National Stadium, Southern Punjab and Balochistan are out of the final race, having just 93 and 77 points, respectively.

In the 10th and final round fixtures starting on December 18 , Balochistan will play Northern, Sindh will take on Southern Punjab and Central Punjab will go head to head with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.