Pakistan, Japan play draw in Asian Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Japan’s forwards missed an open goal scoring opportunity in the dying moments of the match as Pakistan grabbed a point from a 0-0 draw in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey opening match in Dhaka Tuesday.

Japan held on the upper hand throughout the four quarters with Pakistan defending exceptionally well through goalkeeper Mazhar Abbas to deny them the goal-scoring opportunity. Ammad Shakil Butt and Abu Bakhar were also outstanding in defence. Mazhar was declared Man of the Match for his exceptional performance under the bar.

Pakistan forward line showed lapses in taking advantage of the given opportunities and was even left wanting in holding on to the ball in Japan’s striking circle.

Pakistan also made a mess of the only opportunity coming their way through penalty corner while Japan also missed three short corners.

Pakistan team head coach Siegfried Aikman who previously had coached Japan praised his team’s performance.

“Pakistan hockey team has been out of action for the last two years yet they matched Japan who figured in the Olympics and have trained hard through international exposure in recent past. Pakistan need international exposure and I feel with time the team would get better. We need to make some more adjustments that we would manage with the time,” he said.

He praised goalkeeper Mazhar for exceptional performance. “He kept us in play. I am happy that we have played 0-0 draw against Japan which is good news for Pakistan hockey following years of no international exposure.”

In day's other match, Korea and India also play 2--2 draw. India twice took lead with Korea bouncing back to draw level.