All-round Pakistan edge spirited Windies

KARACHI: Pakistan extended an all-round performance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series when they overwhelmed West Indies by nine runs in the second game here at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32), Haider Ali (31) and Shadab Khan’s explosive 12-ball 28 not out enabled Pakistan to post 172-8.

Shaheen Afridi (3-26), Mohammad Nawaz (2-36), Mohammad Wasim (2-39) and Haris Rauf (2-40) helped Pakistan to fold West Indies for 163 in 20 overs.

Off the final over, bowled by Haris Rauf, West Indies needed 23 but they managed 13 only. Romario Shepherd put suspense in the game, scoring a brisk 19-ball 35 not out, featuring two sixes and two fours.

West Indies had a brittle start. Mohammad Wasim Junior got rid of Shai Hope (1) before Mohammad Nawaz removed Shamarh Brooks for a four-ball 10 to reduce the visitors to 31-2. Brooks hit one six and one four.

Brandon King and skipper Nicholas Pooran (26), however, kept West Indies alive. They shared a 54-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter fell prey to Nawaz. Pooran smashed one six and one four in his run-a-ball effort.

Wasim then had Rovman Powel (4) before Haris got the key man Brandon King (67). He hit three sixes and six fours in his 43-ball maiden fifty.

Asif Ali then took a stunning catch of Odean Smith (12) off Shaheen who went on to remove Dominic Drakes (0) and Hayden Walsh (0) off successive deliveries in the same over to reduce West Indies to 131-8 in 17 overs. Akeal Hosein (2) got run out before Oshane Thomas (0) lost his wicket off the last ball.

Shadab was declared the man of the match.

Score Board

Pakistan won the Toss

Pakistan Innings

Rizwan† c Hope b Smith 38

Babar(c) run out (Walsh/†Pooran) 7

Fakhar st †Pooran b Hosein 10

Haider c Brooks b Smith 31

Iftikhar c †Pooran b Thomas 32

Nawaz c Powell b Walsh 1

Asif c Powell b Shepherd 9

Shadab not out 28

Wasim run out (†Pooran/Shepherd) 5

Haris Rauf not out 0

Extras: (lb 4, w 7) 11

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.60) 172/8

Yet to bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-14, 2.3 ov 2-38, 4.1 ov 3-86, 11.1 ov 4-109, 13.6 ov 5-111, 14.4 ov 6-124, 16.2 ov 7-141, 17.6 ov 8-171, 19.5 ov

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-16-1 Oshane Thomas 3-0-35-1 Romario Shepherd 3-0-29-1 Hayden Walsh 4-0-30-1 Dominic Drakes 3-0-34-0 Odean Smith 3-0-24-2

West Indies Innings (Target: 173 runs)

Hope c Iftikhar b Wasim 1

King c Nawaz b Rauf 67

Shamarh lbw b Nawaz 10

Pooran(c)† c Rauf b Nawaz 26

Powell c Fakhar b Wasim 4

Odean c Asif b Shaheen 12

Shepherd not out 35

Drakes c †Rizwan b Shaheen 0

Hayden b Shaheen 0

Akeal run out (Babar Azam/Shaheen) 2

Oshane b Rauf 0

Extras: (w 6) 6

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.15) 163

Fall: 1-17, 2.2 ov 2-31, 3.2 ov 3-85, 10.6 ov 4-102, 14.1 ov 5-118, 15.2 ov 6-127, 16.1 ov 7-131, 16.5 ov 8-131, 16.6 ov 9-149, 18.4 ov 10-163, 19.6 ov

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-26-3 Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-36-2 Mohammad Wasim 4-0-39-2 Haris Rauf 4-0-40-2 Shadab Khan 4-0-22-0

Result: Pakistan won by 9 runs

Men of the Match: Shadab Khan (PAK)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob