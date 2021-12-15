Lavish and in debt

LAHORE: National economy is being managed on a day-to-day basis just like the poor households that have no clue from where to arrange the next meal.

There is no proper planning, with only fire fighting exercises going on. Poor households have reached a stage where they cannot plug the resource gap through borrowing as no one lends them anything.

The government of Pakistan though still manages to borrow from multiple sources. It has however reached a stage where arranging resources for recurring expenses is becoming difficult.

The way it is borrowing, the time is not far when no one would be prepared to lend us. Today, we are not only borrowing to pay back the past loans but also adding even higher loans to keep the government functional.

Soon the state would be as poor as the poorest households of this country. The poor have learnt to live with shame. This government is slowly learning how to live with humiliation.

Creditors are now increasingly showing the government the same mirror that the rich of this country show to the poor when they ask for any material help.

Huge foreign borrowing has kept the foreign exchange reserves enough to finance three months imports (or a little less) but the foreign reserves deplete as rapidly as they are added. Last week, the Saudi government deposited $3 billion with the central bank that took the reserves to $19 billion, but within a few days around $250 million were consumed.

High remittances and increase in exports have not eased our situation. Pakistan’s Finance Ministry head thinks that the rupee is undervalued, but the central bank thinks otherwise.

The state is lucky in the sense that it can counter its inefficiencies and corruption by levying more taxes or increasing the power and energy rates. It deliberately supports consumption because if the consumption declines so would its tax and non-tax revenues.

At the same time, the lavish governance style needs more resources than it can generate. Those expenses are never curtailed.

This is just akin to a poor household where the head of the family takes a greater share of the available resources to indulge in heavy smoking or other social abuses, while remaining members of his family suffer more.

Annual development programmes are the only casualty when resources decline, but the non-development expenses continue to increase as is evident from the supplementary grants that almost every government department seeks after overspending the allocated amount. There is no accountability.

In the last three years we have imported or added more luxury vehicles than in the previous 72 years. And the beneficiaries are not the private sector rich only but bureaucrats and the ruling elite as well.

Amount of petrol used in government vehicles is very high. The misuse of these vehicles is visible to all as they pick and drop the children of bureaucrats at schools or colleges or their household members go on shopping sprees.

The rich pay from their pocket, while the bureaucrats and rulers siphon the amount from government coffers. The number of luxury homes is also on the increase.

Some of the government residences spread all over Pakistan at prime locations are seen with envy even by the rich. The government is extremely poor but those that run it are not.

The day does not end for the rich that remain busy in partying and roaming about on highly lit and smooth roads.

The day does not arise for the poor as they live in dark and narrow streets without any amenities like proper sewage or water and gas connection.

Their youth are apprehended by the police if they dare to come out of their dark sanctuaries at night. Government is the single largest employer in Pakistan. Even the first thousand largest enterprises in the country employ much less.

Bureaucrats ensure that the localities where they live lack no civic amenities. The rich buy their comforts on the strength of their wealth. The bureaucrats and the rich combined together account for 5 percent of the total population. Another 15 percent comprising professionals like doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, and high paid corporate executives also live a cosy life.

Another 40 percent of the population is struggling to make ends meet, while 40 percent are living in poverty and in misery as well. To reverse the situation something must be done to make the government rich and its operators live the way an ordinary Pakistani lives. This is only possible through strict rule of law and even stricter accountability.