Rupee ends steady

KARACHI: The rupee ended flat on Tuesday closing at 177.88 to the dollar in the interbank market, compared with Monday’s close of 177.89.

Dealers saw flat end of the rupee as due to matching demand and supply of the dollars. However, Pakistan's currency fell in its value in the open market trade, ending at 181 per dollar, compared with 180.50 in the previous session.

The local unit stayed stable as the dollar bought from importers and firms remained on the lower side. Moreover, supplies were enough to meet the demand. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcement, due the same day.

“The available financing in FY22 is more than enough to meet gross external financing requirements,” said analyst at Topline Securities in a report. “This assumes the resumption of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) programme. Most of the bilateral loans have been agreed to be rolled over, particularly those coming from China,” he added.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the policy rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 percent to combat persistently high inflation and the current account deficit.

Analysts see some improvement in the outlook for the exchange rate as the SBP’s interest rate hike provides a sentiment boost to the market. The SBP said the foreign exchange reserves could be sufficient to finance the current account deficit this fiscal year.