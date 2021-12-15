SNGPL loses Rs19.4bln legal battle against NPPMCL

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), a public sector enterprise (PSE) has lost claims of approximately Rs19 billion against National Power Parks Management Company (Private) Limited (NPPMCL), another PSE, in two arbitrations before the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

The disputes arose when in May 2018, SNGPL raised take or pay invoices against NPPMCL and subsequently proceeded to recover Rs10.37 billion from the gas supply deposit maintained by NPPMCL under its Gas Supply Agreements.

Disputing SNGPL’s claims, NPPMCL contested the assertions of SNGPL on multiple forums and ultimately submitted the disputes for final resolution to LCIA as per the agreed mechanism under the Gas Supply Agreements.

However, SNGPL said on Tuesday that the company intended to fully explore and avail all legal remedies which were available to it and was consulting with its counsels in this regard. NPPMCL owns and operates two 1,200MW RLNG-based power plants in Punjab, situated in Haveli Bahadur Shah, Jhang, and Balloki, Sheikhupura and procures RLNG for power generation from SNGPL.

The sole arbitrator issued its final awards related to these disputes earlier this week, holding that the documents produced by SNGPL in support of its claims “are little more than self-serving evidence”. The sole arbitrator also held that SNGPL wrongly drew down the amount of approximately Rs10.37 billion and directed SNGPL to pay the same to NPPMCL with interest from the date of recovery until full payment, which amounts to approximately Rs15.3 billion.

In addition, the sole arbitrator also dismissed the counterclaims raised by SNGPL against NPPMCL, including an additional claim of Rs4.38 billion and noted that SNGPL had failed to discharge “its burden of proving their quantum”.

The final hearing for the LCIA Arbitrations initiated by NPPMCL took place from September 20 to 25, 2021. The hearing was attended by officials of NPPMCL and SNGPL, and expert witnesses including Abid Latif Lodhi (renowned power sector expert heading AMA Energy Services) and gas sector expert, Mustafa Abdullah.

NPPMCL was represented in the LCIA arbitrations by ‘Cornelius, Lane & Mufti, Advocates and Solicitors’.

The team from CLM consisted of Barrister Munawar-us-Salam, Barrister Waleed Khalid, Barrister Usman Akram Sahi, Barrister Faizan Daud, Amna Salam and Asad Ullah Khan.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of SNGPL said on Tuesday that there were various misleading reports circulating regarding two arbitration awards involving SNGPL and NPPMCL.

NPPMCL was a wholly owned subsidiary of the federal government. It should be noted that arbitration and awards were private and confidential. A selective and misleading disclosure has been made part of the awards.

“SNGPL will not violate the confidentiality commitment enshrined in the relevant rules; however, it has been constrained to respond given the ongoing speculation. SNGPL intends to fully explore and avail all legal remedies which are available to it and is consulting with its counsels in this regard,” the spokesman said.

Under the terms of the license granted to SNGPL by OGRA read with the decision of ECC of the cabinet dated May 11, 2018 and in line with the tariff regime in vogue, the company after exhausting all the legal remedies available under the law, will take up the matter with OGRA for determining the impact of the awards on revenue requirement of the company.

Since the relevant awards relate to take or pay revenues and since these revenues billed to NPPMCL were earlier offered to OGRA as an operating revenue, therefore, reversal of the same, if any, may not have any material adverse impact on the profitability of the company.

For the record, the arbitrations arose from the decision of an expert who was a retired Supreme Court Judge who had decided all issues in favour of SNGPL.