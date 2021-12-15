In national interest

Today, individual interest has surpassed collective interest. This has led to serious problems in the country. Countries where people have kept aside their individual interests to work for the general welfare of the whole nation have fared better. In this regard, China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore all serve as excellent examples. If we all had followed the slogan ‘Pakistan first’ from the start, things would have been far better today in terms of the country’s politics, economy, religion, culture, etc. However, it is never too late to start. If people put national interests ahead of personal interests, the country could still come out of the current rut.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi